Sammy Fined for Code Violation After Australia's Decisive Win in Bridgetown

Daren Sammy, head coach of the West Indies, has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the first Test in Bridgetown, as reported by the ICC website. The fine follows Sammy's critical comments about a match official after the day's play, in which Australia secured a commanding 159-run victory, largely due to Josh Hazlewood's impressive 5-43 bowling performance.

The 41-year-old coach's comments were deemed to violate Article 2.7 of the Code, pertaining to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team." Consequently, Sammy received a demerit point on his disciplinary record, his first such infraction within a 24-month timeframe.

Sammy accepted the penalty proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, following charges from on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite. Level 1 breaches like Sammy's breach can result in a simple reprimand or a fine up to 50% of the match fee, accompanied by one or two demerit points.

Australia's visiting side dominated the match, wrapping up the West Indies innings with a 159-run triumph after the hosts collapsed, losing all ten wickets in the final session of Day three while chasing a 301-run target. The series continues with the second Test starting Thursday, July 3, at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George's.