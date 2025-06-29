German Women's Soccer: A New Era Dawns for Europe's Heavyweights

Germany's women's soccer team is determined to revive its dominance in Europe following recent disappointments at major tournaments. Gone is inspirational captain Alexandra Popp, leaving a fresh generation to reclaim the nation's illustrious standing.

Under new coach Christian Wück, known for his success with Germany's youth teams, the squad seeks to right past failures. Wück faces challenges, including communication critiques from omitted players Felicitas Rauch and Nicole Anyomi, but remains focused on guiding the team to success in the upcoming European Championship.

Although star player Lena Oberdorf is sidelined due to injury, Germany boasts a formidable attack with players like Klara Bühl and Selina Cerci. Germany's campaign kicks off against Poland, followed by matches with Denmark and Sweden, as the team builds on a promising string of victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)