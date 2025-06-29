Left Menu

Bodoland Triumphs: From Conflict to Football Fame

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bodoland for transforming from a conflict-ridden area to a football powerhouse. He highlighted the success of regional football players who have overcome hardships. The ongoing Bodoland CEM Cup reflects this transformation, engaging thousands of players and bolstering unity and hope in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:25 IST
  Country:
  • India

Bodoland, once synonymous with conflict, is experiencing a remarkable transformation, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the region's burgeoning football scene, which has become a symbol of hope and unity for the youth, as seen in the ongoing Bodoland CEM Cup.

The tournament, featuring over 3,700 teams and 70,000 players, stands as a testament to Bodoland's evolution. Modi highlighted the achievements of regional footballers who have carved out national recognition, inspiring countless others in the process.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed Modi's sentiments, hailing the region's shift from insurgency to tranquility, crediting effective leadership for harnessing the potential of Bodoland's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

