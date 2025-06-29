England Fined for Slow Over-Rate Against India in Women's T20 Opener
England received a 10% match fee penalty for a slow over-rate in the first Women's T20 International against India, which India decisively won by 97 runs. Match referee Helen Pack imposed the fine. The England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the sanction without the need for a hearing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England has been fined 10% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Women's T20 International against India. The visitors secured victory with a commanding 97-run lead.
The penalty was enforced by Helen Pack from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. England was found to be two overs short after time allowances.
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted her team's offence, accepting the sanction without formal proceedings. India, led by Smriti Mandhana's stunning 112 off 62 runs, set a formidable total of 210-5, leaving England all out for 113 in just 14.5 overs.
