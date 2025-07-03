Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Football: Diogo Jota and Brother Die in Accident

Liverpool and Portugal national football team player Diogo Jota, along with his brother Andre Silva, tragically died in a car accident in Spain. The incident occurred near Zamora, with no other vehicles involved. Police are investigating the accident that claimed the lives of the two Portuguese athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva have died in a car accident in Spain, police announced on Thursday.

The Spanish civil guard confirmed to The Associated Press that the two were found dead after their vehicle went off a road near the western city of Zamora. Police are investigating the causes of the crash, as there were no other vehicles involved.

The 28-year-old Jota, a prominent member of Portugal's national team, and his 25-year-old brother Silva, associated with Portuguese club Penafiel, leave behind a stunned football community mourning their sudden loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

