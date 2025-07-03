Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Killed in Fatal Spain Car Crash
Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car accident in Spain. Their vehicle went off-road and caught fire. The loss shook the soccer world, with Jota having made significant contributions to Liverpool and Portugal's national team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Tragedy struck the soccer world as Portuguese player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives in a car accident in Spain, police confirmed on Thursday.
The Spanish Civil Guard reported that the car veered off the road near Zamora, bursting into flames. Authorities have ruled out the involvement of other vehicles and are investigating the incident's cause.
Jota, a key player for Liverpool and Portugal's national team, had recently celebrated personal milestones. His unexpected demise has left a notable void in the sport, mourned by colleagues and fans alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Bold Soccer Ambitions: Shaking Europe's Comfort Zone
Rising From the Sidelines: Alex Freeman's Journey to Soccer Stardom
Bigger, Safer Crowds: The New Era of Soccer Security in Miami
Portugal's New Government Navigates Political Challenges
Chaos on the Pitch: Libyan Soccer Derby Descends into Turmoil