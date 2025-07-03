Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Killed in Fatal Spain Car Crash

Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car accident in Spain. Their vehicle went off-road and caught fire. The loss shook the soccer world, with Jota having made significant contributions to Liverpool and Portugal's national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:00 IST
Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Killed in Fatal Spain Car Crash
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tragedy struck the soccer world as Portuguese player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives in a car accident in Spain, police confirmed on Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard reported that the car veered off the road near Zamora, bursting into flames. Authorities have ruled out the involvement of other vehicles and are investigating the incident's cause.

Jota, a key player for Liverpool and Portugal's national team, had recently celebrated personal milestones. His unexpected demise has left a notable void in the sport, mourned by colleagues and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025