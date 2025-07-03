Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Killed in Fatal Spain Car Crash

Tragedy struck the soccer world as Portuguese player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives in a car accident in Spain, police confirmed on Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard reported that the car veered off the road near Zamora, bursting into flames. Authorities have ruled out the involvement of other vehicles and are investigating the incident's cause.

Jota, a key player for Liverpool and Portugal's national team, had recently celebrated personal milestones. His unexpected demise has left a notable void in the sport, mourned by colleagues and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)