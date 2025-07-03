Left Menu

Football World Mourns Tragic Loss of Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota, beloved forward for Liverpool and Portugal, tragically passed away in a car crash in Spain, along with his brother Andre. Soccer communities worldwide express profound grief for the loss of a respected athlete and cherished individual, offering condolences and support to their family amid this heart-wrenching time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:46 IST
The football community is in shock after the tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, who died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, on Thursday. Jota's brother, Andre, also perished in the accident.

Liverpool Football Club expressed devastation over the news, emphasizing the massive void left by Jota's sudden passing and extending support to his grieving family. The club requests privacy for the family of Diogo and Andre as they cope with this unimaginable tragedy.

Tributes have poured in from all corners of the football world. Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, acknowledged Jota's contributions to national and international football, while the Premier League and UEFA also conveyed their deepest condolences for the loss of a champion who will be sorely missed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

