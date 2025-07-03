Left Menu

Pakistan's Hockey Team Cleared for Asia Cup in India

Pakistan's hockey team will compete in the upcoming Asia Cup in India, as confirmed by a sports ministry source. This decision highlights the importance of international sports despite bilateral tensions. The Asia Cup is slated for August 27 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:54 IST
  Country:
  • India

Pakistan's hockey team is set to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup in India, according to a high-ranking sports ministry source. The event underscores a commitment to international sports participation, despite ongoing bilateral tensions.

The source emphasized that while bilateral competitions may face challenges, multi-national sports events demand participation. Comparing the situation to Russia and Ukraine's participation in global events despite their conflict, the source stressed the necessity of engagement in such competitions.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7. When questioned about potential cricket matches between the two nations, the source indicated discussions with the BCCI have yet to occur, leaving cricket's Asia Cup participation in September uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

