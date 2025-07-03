Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Soccer: Diogo Jota's Accident Shocks the World

Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Spain. The car, a Lamborghini, veered off a road near Zamora and caught fire. Tributes from the soccer world poured in, remembering Jota’s contributions to Portuguese football and his infectious spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tragedy struck the soccer world as Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, perished in a fiery car accident in Spain, as confirmed by the Spanish Civil Guard.

The accident occurred near Zamora when their Lamborghini veered off the road, igniting nearby vegetation. Authorities speculate a blown tire may have caused the crash.

Jota, a key player for both Liverpool and Portugal's national team, was celebrated for his athletic achievements and joyful personality. Tributes from across the soccer community, including UEFA and the Portuguese soccer federation, continue to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

