Srinagar's Dal Lake to Host Inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar's renowned Dal Lake is set to serve as the stunning backdrop for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival, taking place from August 21 to August 23.

Announced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, this festival marks another landmark event in the expanding Khelo India calendar. Following the successful Khelo India Beach Games in Diu this past May, the event reaffirms the government's commitment to fostering a love for sports throughout India. The festival will showcase five disciplines: kayaking and canoeing, rowing, water skiing, a shikara race, and dragon boat racing.

Over 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories will vie for top honors in the open-age competition. According to Mandaviya, the festival provides a significant platform for showcasing emerging talent, preparing them for international competitions. "India holds a respectable position in water sports across Asia," he noted, highlighting the excellent infrastructure and coaching available.

