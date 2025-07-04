Soccer-Spain thrash grieving Portugal 5-0 in Women's Euro clash

Spain striker Esther Gonzalez scored twice in the first half as her side powered to a 5-0 win over Portugal at the Women's Euros that was overshadowed by the deaths of Portugal international Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident earlier on Thursday.

On an emotional night that began with a minute's silence for the brothers, the Portuguese team shipped the first of four first-half goals in the second minute, with Gonzalez scoring twice for the reigning world and Nations League champions, and Vicky Gonzalez and Alexia Putellas adding the other two. Portugal showed more composure in the second half but they were no match for Spain's power, precision and technique and, though they held Spain at bay for most of the second half, Cristina Martin-Prieto scored with a superb late header to complete the rout.

With Italy having defeated Belgium 1-0 earlier in the evening, Spain top the group with the Italians second. Spain take on the Belgians in their next game, while Portugal face Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)