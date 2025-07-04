Left Menu

Rugby-Wallabies Valetini, Skelton omitted from Fiji test

The Wallabies' season-opening test sees Joseph Suaalii resume his midfield partnership with Len Ikitau, with Tom Wright playing fullback. Noah Lolesio has been retained as flyhalf but Tate McDermott will be starting scrumhalf in place of Jake Gordon, who has also been under an injury cloud, according to reports.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-07-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 08:50 IST
Rugby-Wallabies Valetini, Skelton omitted from Fiji test
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia loose forward Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton were omitted from the match-day squad for Sunday's one-off Fiji test in a blow to the Wallabies' preparations for the British & Irish Lions series. The pair have been struggling with injuries, local media have reported, leaving coach Joe Schmidt short of experience and power for the match in Newcastle, the Wallabies' only warmup for the Lions series starting in Brisbane on July 19.

Valetini, who was starting blindside flanker against Ireland in the Wallabies' last test in November, has been replaced by Langi Gleeson, while lock Jeremy Williams will partner Nick Frost in the second row in the team released on Friday. The Wallabies' season-opening test sees Joseph Suaalii resume his midfield partnership with Len Ikitau, with Tom Wright playing fullback.

Noah Lolesio has been retained as flyhalf but Tate McDermott will be starting scrumhalf in place of Jake Gordon, who has also been under an injury cloud, according to reports. Rugby Australia made no mention of any injuries to players in its team release, with Schmidt set to appear at a press conference later on Friday.

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Max Jorgensen, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Harry Wilson (capt), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Langi Gleeson, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-David Porecki, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Tom Hooper, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Nic White, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025