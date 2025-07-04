World champion Spain routs Portugal 5-0 in their Euro 2025 opener

Esther González scored twice and world champion Spain delivered a strong statement by routing Portugal 5-0 in their Women's European Championship opener.

The 32-year-old González became the oldest player to play for Spain at the tournament and she scored minutes before the youngest, 18-year-old Vicky López, added the second goal.

Spain captain Alexia Putellas also scored for La Roja on Thursday, showing she's ready to lead the team to success after missing Euro 2022 with a knee injury. Spain lost to eventual winner England in the quarterfinals of that tournament.

''We've been talking about how motivated we are for this (Euro) for so long, and now we had to show it. We have reason to be pleased,'' Putellas told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

Substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto completed the scoring with a header in stoppage time.

González wasted little time before opening the scoring after 87 seconds with a flick past Inês Pereira. It quickly became apparent the Portugal goalkeeper would have a busy game. She did.

Pereira did well to clear a cross but was unable to stop Mariona Caldentey giving López a tap-in minutes later.

Only 24 minutes were played when the fans started a Mexican wave around the nearly 30,000-capacity Wankdorf Stadium, normally home to Swiss Super League team Young Boys. The club also has a women's team, which is also called Young Boys.

Spain dominated possession in a textbook first-half display. Teammates' work off the ball ensured there was always a passing option. No player had the ball for long as it zipped around and the Portuguese players were left to chase it.

Putellas went close, Pereira denied Clàudia Pina, and it was no surprise when Putellas finally got the third goal after she displayed some brilliant control to evade a defender in the 41st.

The fourth came two minutes later when González tucked in the rebound after Pina's cross came back off the post.

But Spain coach Montse Tomé may have concerns about her team's second-half performance as her players' level of control dropped. Martin-Prieto's late goal was the only addition.

Spain didn't need Aitana Bonmatí. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner stayed on the substitutes bench until going on for López in the 81st. Bonmatí had been a doubt for the tournament after being hospitalized for viral meningitis last week.

''She's a very important player for us and we're happy she's back with us after recovering from her illness,'' Putellas said of Bonmatí. ''Now we hope she can get back quickly to top playing form.'' The game was preceded by a moment's silence for Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, killed in a car crash with his brother the night before.

Italy defeated Belgium 1-0 in the other Group B game earlier. Spain plays Belgium next on Monday. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)