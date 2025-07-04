Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

US arrests, seeks to deport Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

U.S. immigration authorities have arrested Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Los Angeles and plan to deport him, they said on Thursday, just days after he lost a high-profile bout to American rival Jake Paul. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Chavez was determined to be in the country illegally last week after he made fraudulent statements on a 2024 application for permanent residence. He is married to a U.S. citizen, it said.

Motor racing-Hamilton hoping to end his podium drought at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has won a record nine times at Silverstone but arrives this year on a 13-race run without a podium, equalling the longest drought of the seven-times world champion's Formula One career. The Briton would dearly love to win again this weekend and end the unhappy sequence in his first race in Britain as a Ferrari driver.

Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore convicted of rape charge

Following an 11-day trial and about 10 hours of deliberation, an Oregon jury found former NBA guard Ben McLemore guilty on Thursday of raping a woman in 2021. McLemore, 32, who last played in the NBA in 2022 with the Portland Trail Blazers, was found guilty on one charge of first-degree rape, one charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and one count of second-degree sexual abuse by a jury in Clackamas County. He will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Report: Yankees sign INF Nicky Lopez to minor league deal

The New York Yankees signed veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to a minor league deal, FanSided reported Thursday. The Yankees had previously designated infielder CJ Alexander for assignment, and the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers from New York earlier Thursday.

Reports: Lakers re-sign C Jaxson Hayes for one year

A day after adding free agent center Deandre Ayton, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to a deal on Thursday to bring back their incumbent at the position, Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers and Hayes settled on a one-year contract, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Financial terms weren't reported.

Tennis-Sinner thrashes Vukic to roar into Wimbledon third round

World number one Jannik Sinner demolished Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3 in a Centre Court masterclass to move ominously into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday. The Italian was streets ahead of the 93rd-ranked Vukic who barely laid a glove on the top seed in the opening two sets before saving face with some third-set resistance.

Tennis-Djokovic easing into old routine as seeds hit back at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued. World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Capitals re-sign F Anthony Beauvillier to 2-year deal

The Washington Capitals brought back forward Anthony Beauvillier on a two-year, $5.5 million contract extension Thursday. The Capitals acquired Beauvillier from the rival Pittsburgh Penguins for a second-round draft pick back on March 7. The Capitals were Beauvillier's sixth NHL team in three seasons; after spending the bulk of his career with the New York Islanders, he had short stints with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Penguins.

Rays INF Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) to make club debut Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Ha-Seong Kim was activated Thursday from the 60-day injured list and is slated to make his team debut against the host Minnesota Twins on Friday. Kim hasn't played this season since undergoing right shoulder surgery last October. He tore the labrum while diving back to first base on Aug. 18 as a member of the San Diego Padres and missed the rest of the 2024 season.

Soccer-Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames. Evidence at the crash site suggested Jota's car suffered a burst tyre while overtaking, police said. The vehicle then flipped over and ended up in the central reservation. The crash occurred around 00:30 a.m. (2230 GMT) in the province of Zamora.

