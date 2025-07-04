UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton top in first practice at Silverstone, Norris second

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton raised hopes of more British Grand Prix heroics with the fastest lap in first practice on Friday while 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad looked strong in his debut session for Red Bull. Hamilton, 40 and on a career low run of 13 races without a podium finish but a record nine-times home race winner, lapped a sunny Silverstone with a best effort of one minute 26.892 seconds on a bright but gusty afternoon.

It was the first time this season the seven-times world champion has led a practice session, although he was fastest in Chinese sprint qualifying. McLaren's Lando Norris, favourite for his first home triumph on Sunday after winning in Austria last weekend, was 0.023 slower but ahead of championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri in third and 0.150 off the pace.

Piastri leads Norris by 15 points after 11 of 24 races with Silverstone marking the season's midpoint. Champions McLaren have a dominant 207 points advantage over Ferrari in the constructors' standings. Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth with Mercedes's George Russell fifth.

It was Hamilton's first time at a grand prix on home soil in Ferrari's red colours. The team have yet to win this season, the only top four outfit yet to do so. Lindblad, replacing Yuki Tsunoda for the session only to satisfy young driver testing requirements, ended up 14th fastest with a time only half a second behind that of teammate and reigning champion Max Verstappen, who was 10th.

Red Bull had to seek special dispensation from the governing FIA for the Anglo-Swedish driver with Indian heritage to be allowed to drive while under the age limit of 18, and team boss Christian Horner was pleased with what he saw. "I thought he acquitted himself very well, his feedback was clear and concise," he said of the Formula Two driver tipped for an eventual seat at Racing Bulls. "He's definitely a prospect for the future."

Only one other driver had debuted so young at a grand prix weekend and that was Verstappen in Japanese Grand Prix practice in 2014, three days after his 17th birthday. Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto spun his Sauber full circle at speed but without mishap.

Estonian Paul Aron lapped for Sauber, replacing Nico Hulkenberg for the session, and was 17th. Fans again turned out in force, after 60,000 on Thursday. The four day attendance is expected to be a record half a million people.

