Cricket-England all out for 407 in second test, trail India by 180 runs
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:59 IST
England were bowled out for 407 in the first innings to trail India by 180 runs on day three of the second test at Edgbaston, where Jamie Smith was stranded on 184 not out while Harry Brook scored 158.
Six England batters were dismissed for a duck while Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the India bowlers with a six-wicket haul (6-70). Fellow seamer Akash Deep finished with figures of 4-88.
