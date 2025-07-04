Wales celebrates its first ever press conference at a women''s major tournament at Euro 2025

Left Menu

Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson and midfielder Angharad James celebrated their country's first ever press conference at a women's major tournament at Euro 2025 on Friday.

Wales press officer Owain Harries informed assembled journalists of the premiere and was rewarded by a round of applause and cheers. Wilkinson and James laughed and clapped, while Wilkinson did a little dance in her seat before the questions started.

Wales has been landed in arguably the toughest group, however, with heavyweights France and England, the defending champion, also in Group D.

"Underestimate us all you want but we know that we're ready for the fight, we're ready for each game and we're ready to be here, to be present and take on each team as it comes," James said. "We're ready." After the players' training session in the stadium, they were joined on the field by all of the team staff and coaches for a photo.

