Assam Police Shine at World Police and Fire Games

In a remarkable achievement, Assam Police personnel have secured five gold and three silver medals at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to social media to express his pride, noting the accomplishments of the wrist wrestling athletes as a moment of joy for the state.

The biennial event, governed by the California Police Athletic Federation and the WPFG Board, is set to conclude this Sunday with India holding a commendable third place in the overall medals tally.

