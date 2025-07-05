Left Menu

Assam Police Shine at World Police and Fire Games

Assam Police athletes have achieved significant success at the World Police and Fire Games, securing five gold and three silver medals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded their achievement as a proud moment for Assam. The event features first responders from around the world competing in Olympic-style contests.

In a remarkable achievement, Assam Police personnel have secured five gold and three silver medals at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to social media to express his pride, noting the accomplishments of the wrist wrestling athletes as a moment of joy for the state.

The biennial event, governed by the California Police Athletic Federation and the WPFG Board, is set to conclude this Sunday with India holding a commendable third place in the overall medals tally.

