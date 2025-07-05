Heroic Hercules Propels Fluminense into Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Fluminense advanced to the Club World Cup semi-finals, thanks to a critical goal by substitute Hercules, as the Brazilian side defeated Al-Hilal 2-1. The match opened with a solemn tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, setting a contemplative tone at Camping World Stadium.

The first half witnessed cautious play from both teams until Matheus Martinelli electrified the crowd with a stunning left-foot strike in the 40th minute, leaving Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou helpless. Al-Hilal nearly leveled just before halftime through a Kalidou Koulibaly header, but Fluminense's Fabio delivered a spectacular save.

Despite a contentious overturned penalty decision, Al-Hilal equalized early in the second half via Marcos Leonardo. However, Fluminense's Hercules, renowned for changing games off the bench, seized the spotlight once more by securing the winning goal, putting Fluminense in the semi-finals against Chelsea.

