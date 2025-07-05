Bhullar and Sandhu Keep Indian Hopes Alive at International Series Morocco

In a challenging showing for Indian golfers, only Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu managed to make the cut at the USD 2 million International Series Morocco. The event saw nine Indian competitors bowing out at the halfway point.

Bhullar secured his spot by carding an even-par 73 following an opening round of 72, placing him at one-under 145 and tied for 36th place. Sandhu, meanwhile, barely made it with a two-round total of one-over, putting him at tied 61st as the cut was set at one-over.

Scott Vincent shot an impressive seven-under 66 to lead at nine-under after two days, while Maverick Antcliff follows closely behind. American golfer Peter Uihlein, despite a strong start, faltered in the last few holes ending at six-under.

(With inputs from agencies.)