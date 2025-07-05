Lions Edge Out Waratahs in Error-Filled Rugby Clash
The British & Irish Lions secured a narrow 21-10 win over New South Wales Waratahs despite a series of mistakes. The Lions' performance was highlighted by early tries but marred by errors. Waratahs showed determination, narrowing the lead with strong physical play, troubling the Lions throughout the match.
The British & Irish Lions scraped past the New South Wales Waratahs with a 21-10 victory, characterized by a litany of errors. The game started well for the Lions with Huw Jones scoring twice in the first half and an early second-half try from Alex Mitchell.
However, the Waratahs, backed by a spirited crowd of 40,568, fought back with tries from Darby Lancaster and Ethan Dobbins, maintaining pressure with their physical style of play. This strategy unsettled the Lions, who were left scoreless in the final 26 minutes.
Lions coach Andy Farrell will undoubtedly be analyzing the performance keenly, as the team looks to improve from their 52-12 win over Queensland Reds. The Waratahs, meanwhile, gained confidence from their tenacity, setting a standard ahead of the upcoming three-test series against the Wallabies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
