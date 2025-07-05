Hong Kong Triumphs: Historic World Cup Qualification
Hong Kong secured a historic 70-22 victory over South Korea to win the Asia Rugby Championship and qualify for the World Cup for the first time. The team will join the expanded tournament in Australia in 2027, highlighting significant commitment and resilience throughout their qualifying journey.
In a landmark achievement, Hong Kong's rugby team thrashed South Korea 70-22 in Incheon, clinching the Asia Rugby Championship and securing their inaugural qualification for the World Cup.
Previously reaching the final stage of qualifiers only to fall short, Hong Kong will now compete in the expanded 24-team event in Australia come 2027. Head coach Andrew Douglas praised the team's extraordinary commitment, perseverance, and unity under intense pressure during the demanding qualification campaign.
Hong Kong's milestone makes them the second Asian nation after Japan to qualify for the World Cup, marking a significant moment in the region's rugby history.
