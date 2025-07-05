Left Menu

Youthful Prodigy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Cricketing Glory

Fourteen-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his first century in an Under-19 ODI, amassing 143 runs from 78 balls against England. Already noted for his exploits in the IPL, Suryavanshi's record-breaking innings included 10 sixes, 13 fours, and a 219-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In a dazzling display of young talent, fourteen-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi marked a milestone by scoring his first century in an Under-19 one-day international. Playing against England in Worcester, Suryavanshi smashed an impressive 143 runs off just 78 balls on Saturday.

Rising through the ranks after standout performances in the Indian Premier League, Suryavanshi joined India's U-19 squad and quickly made his mark. His blistering century, which took only 52 balls to complete, showcased his prowess and potential on the cricket field.

The sensational innings featured a striking assault of 10 sixes and 13 fours. In partnership with Vihaan Malhotra, who himself scored 129 runs, the pair managed a remarkable 219-run stand for the second wicket. Suryavanshi's achievements continue to garner attention, with him being the youngest IPL debutant and the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket.

