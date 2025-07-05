Shubman Gill's Historic Feat Shines Momentous Triumph

Shubman Gill, the Indian cricket team's captain, has etched his name in the annals of cricket history with an extraordinary performance. He became only the second Indian batter, after the great Sunil Gavaskar, to score both a double century and a century in the same Test match. Joining a prestigious group, Gill's achievement places him alongside cricket icons such as Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, and Kumar Sangakkara.

In the current Test against England, Gill delivered a phenomenal 269 runs off 387 balls in his first innings, followed by an unbeaten 100 off 130 balls by the second session of the fourth day. His exemplary performance highlighted a strike rate of 76.92, as he outpaced his predecessors in many respects. Notably, Gill has also surpassed the highest aggregate for India in a single Test set by Gavaskar at Port of Spain in 1971.

As the second Asian batter to score over 350 runs in a Test outside the subcontinent, after Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad in 1958, Gill further demonstrated his prowess in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. His stellar run tally in this series, reaching 524 runs with three centuries, has undeniably established him as a formidable cricketer and leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)