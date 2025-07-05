Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Historic Stand: Achieving Milestones in Birmingham

Indian captain Shubman Gill recorded remarkable innings of 269 and 161 runs in the Birmingham Test against England, marking the second-highest aggregate in Test history. With 430 runs, Gill follows England's Graham Gooch and joins an elite group of cricketers with similar achievements, enhancing India's lead over England significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:53 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Indian skipper Shubman Gill crafted two memorable innings at the Birmingham Test against England, cementing his status as one of the sport's formidable talents. His first innings of 269 runs spanned 387 balls, meticulously exhausting England's bowling attack with 30 fours and three sixes.

In the second innings, Gill switched gears to score 161 runs off 162 balls, deploying 13 fours and eight audacious sixes. This outstanding performance places Gill with the second-highest aggregate in a single Test, just shy of Graham Gooch's record set in 1990.

Gill has joined cricket legends like Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar in achieving dual 150-plus scores in a Test match, and he now holds a prestigious place in Indian cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli's record for the highest aggregate as Indian captain.

