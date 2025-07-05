Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon March: A Grass Court Masterclass

Iga Swiatek defeated Danielle Collins at Wimbledon, showcasing her grass court prowess with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Despite Collins' moments of resistance, she struggled with 25 unforced errors. Swiatek's win sets up a fourth-round clash with Denmark's Clara Tauson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:23 IST
Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon with a decisive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Danielle Collins on Saturday. The former world number one demonstrated her dominance on grass by breaking Collins' serve early in both sets.

Despite brief flashes of resilience from Collins, who defeated Swiatek at the Italian Open in May, the American faltered with 25 unforced errors. Swiatek maintained pressure, breaking Collins again in her opening service game of the second set.

With a commanding forehand winner, Swiatek claimed the match, aiming to surpass her previous best of reaching the quarter-finals. She next faces Clara Tauson, seeded 23, in the tournament's fourth round on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

