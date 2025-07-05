Shubman Gill: India's New Cricket Phenomenon

Former India Test captain Virat Kohli on Saturday applauded young cricketer Shubman Gill, referring to him as a "star boy" for his historic achievements against England. Kohli expressed that Gill deserves all the praise for his outstanding feat on the field.

Shubman Gill, only 25, made headlines by scoring his second consecutive century during the ongoing England tour, reaching an impressive total of 500 runs in just the fourth innings of the five-match series. This includes his third century of the tour, with a remarkable score of 161 off 162 balls. His extraordinary performance made him only the second Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar, to score both a double century and a ton in a single Test match.

Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, commended Gill's efforts, stating, "Well played star boy. Rewriting history." Gill's 430 runs in two innings place him second in the all-time highest aggregates, behind Graham Gooch's 456. His performance helped India set a daunting total of 608 runs in the second Test through fifties from teammates KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)