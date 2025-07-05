Left Menu

India Tightens Grip on England: Second Test Showdown

India leads the second Test against England, showcasing impressive bowling by Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. England is struggling at 72/3, with Ben Duckett and Joe Root dismissed by Akash Deep. Despite resistance from Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, India maintains control on Day Four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:14 IST
In an intense cricket battle, India has firmly placed itself in the driver's seat on the fourth day of the second Test against England.

With the scoreboard illuminating their strength, India declared at 427/6 in the second innings, thanks to formidable contributions from its batsmen.

The hosts put England under pressure early on, with Akash Deep dismissing key players Ben Duckett and Joe Root. As the day closed, England was reeling at 72/3, struggling to match India's robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

