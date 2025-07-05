India Tightens Grip on England: Second Test Showdown

In an intense cricket battle, India has firmly placed itself in the driver's seat on the fourth day of the second Test against England.

With the scoreboard illuminating their strength, India declared at 427/6 in the second innings, thanks to formidable contributions from its batsmen.

The hosts put England under pressure early on, with Akash Deep dismissing key players Ben Duckett and Joe Root. As the day closed, England was reeling at 72/3, struggling to match India's robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)