Left Menu

Vanishing Art: The Decline of the Single-Handed Backhand in Tennis

The single-handed backhand, once a staple in tennis, is becoming rare. Grigor Dimitrov, a top player of this shot, notes its decline as tennis evolves towards more power and speed. With key players retiring and juniors opting for double-handed strokes, this classic technique risks fading away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:14 IST
Vanishing Art: The Decline of the Single-Handed Backhand in Tennis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sport that thrives on tradition, the single-handed backhand, a once-celebrated tennis technique, is rapidly becoming an endangered skill. Famed proponent Grigor Dimitrov has expressed concerns about its dwindling presence among top players, attributing the decline to the sport's increasing emphasis on power and speed.

The 34-year-old Dimitrov, who employs a single-handed backhand to great effect, including a recent stint at Wimbledon, stands by the shot despite its waning popularity as players now favor the double-handed grip. He insists that even as the game evolves, the single-handed backhand remains a valuable asset, particularly on grass courts.

With legends like Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka retiring, and the younger generation trained predominantly in the double-handed style, this iconic shot risks extinction in the modern game. The sentiment echoes through the tennis world, with Federer himself lamenting its disappearance as a significant cultural shift in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025