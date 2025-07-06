Vanishing Art: The Decline of the Single-Handed Backhand in Tennis
The single-handed backhand, once a staple in tennis, is becoming rare. Grigor Dimitrov, a top player of this shot, notes its decline as tennis evolves towards more power and speed. With key players retiring and juniors opting for double-handed strokes, this classic technique risks fading away.
In a sport that thrives on tradition, the single-handed backhand, a once-celebrated tennis technique, is rapidly becoming an endangered skill. Famed proponent Grigor Dimitrov has expressed concerns about its dwindling presence among top players, attributing the decline to the sport's increasing emphasis on power and speed.
The 34-year-old Dimitrov, who employs a single-handed backhand to great effect, including a recent stint at Wimbledon, stands by the shot despite its waning popularity as players now favor the double-handed grip. He insists that even as the game evolves, the single-handed backhand remains a valuable asset, particularly on grass courts.
With legends like Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka retiring, and the younger generation trained predominantly in the double-handed style, this iconic shot risks extinction in the modern game. The sentiment echoes through the tennis world, with Federer himself lamenting its disappearance as a significant cultural shift in the sport.
