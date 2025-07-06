Left Menu

Rain Halts Wimbledon Action as Djokovic Secures 100th Win

Novak Djokovic marks his 100th Wimbledon win by dominating Miomir Kecmanovic, as rain suspends play on multiple courts. Notable matches include Iga Swiatek's advance and Emma Navarro knocking out defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. Despite delays, significant moves were made on the path to the last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:26 IST
Rain Halts Wimbledon Action as Djokovic Secures 100th Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic celebrated a landmark 100th victory at Wimbledon, decisively beating fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. This win advances Djokovic to the tournament's last 16, where he faces Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, rain interrupted play, causing significant delays on several courts.

Key matches saw Iga Swiatek outclass Danielle Collins, securing her position in the next round. Another highlight was Emma Navarro defeating defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, setting up a match with Mirra Andreeva. Despite wet weather, the tournament witnessed thrilling performances.

Jannik Sinner delivered a powerful performance, easily overcoming Pedro Martinez to reach the final 16. The day also featured Clara Tauson eliminating Elena Rybakina, adding to the competitive drama. As rain stopped play intermittently, fans kept a close watch on the progressing matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025