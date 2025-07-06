Rain Halts Wimbledon Action as Djokovic Secures 100th Win

Novak Djokovic celebrated a landmark 100th victory at Wimbledon, decisively beating fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. This win advances Djokovic to the tournament's last 16, where he faces Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, rain interrupted play, causing significant delays on several courts.

Key matches saw Iga Swiatek outclass Danielle Collins, securing her position in the next round. Another highlight was Emma Navarro defeating defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, setting up a match with Mirra Andreeva. Despite wet weather, the tournament witnessed thrilling performances.

Jannik Sinner delivered a powerful performance, easily overcoming Pedro Martinez to reach the final 16. The day also featured Clara Tauson eliminating Elena Rybakina, adding to the competitive drama. As rain stopped play intermittently, fans kept a close watch on the progressing matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)