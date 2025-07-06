Novak Djokovic Achieves Historic Wimbledon Century

Novak Djokovic reached a remarkable milestone at Wimbledon by claiming his 100th match victory at the prestigious tournament, becoming the third player in history to do so. The Serbian tennis star achieved this feat by dominating compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, advancing to the fourth round.

Expressing gratitude and reflecting on his success, the 38-year-old Djokovic emphasized the significance of Wimbledon in his career, calling it a dream tournament. He remains driven, competing with younger players and cherishing each moment at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

In their match, Djokovic showed his prowess with skillful plays, including an impressive diving winner. Despite a late surge from Kecmanovic, Djokovic maintained his composure to secure the win and faces Alex de Minaur next, aiming for his 25th major title.

