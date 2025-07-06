Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Achieves Historic Wimbledon Century

Novak Djokovic achieved his 100th match win at Wimbledon, joining legends Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer. In an impressive display, Djokovic outclassed compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic to progress to the fourth round in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title, emphasizing his appreciation for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:48 IST
Novak Djokovic Achieves Historic Wimbledon Century
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reached a remarkable milestone at Wimbledon by claiming his 100th match victory at the prestigious tournament, becoming the third player in history to do so. The Serbian tennis star achieved this feat by dominating compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, advancing to the fourth round.

Expressing gratitude and reflecting on his success, the 38-year-old Djokovic emphasized the significance of Wimbledon in his career, calling it a dream tournament. He remains driven, competing with younger players and cherishing each moment at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

In their match, Djokovic showed his prowess with skillful plays, including an impressive diving winner. Despite a late surge from Kecmanovic, Djokovic maintained his composure to secure the win and faces Alex de Minaur next, aiming for his 25th major title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025