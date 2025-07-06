Left Menu

Heartbreak at Wimbledon: Krejcikova's Undone Title Defense

Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon journey to the third round reminded her of competing at top levels until injuries halted her progress. Despite leading in the match against Emma Navarro, she lost momentum due to physical setbacks, resulting in a disappointing season. Krejcikova eyes recovery in upcoming hardcourt events.

Updated: 06-07-2025 02:09 IST
Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon campaign ended in disappointment after reaching the third round, where previous injuries reemerged to spoil her title defense dreams. The Czech player's determination was evident, yet her body betrayed her, concluding a challenging season plagued by a persistent back problem.

The 29-year-old was ousted by American 10th seed Emma Navarro, despite initially holding a lead. Krejcikova's performance dwindled, culminating in a 2-6 6-3 6-4 loss. As she received medical attention during the final set, the frustrations of an ailing campaign became palpable.

Reflecting on her performance, Krejcikova said she relished her play despite on-court setbacks. The transition now focuses on the North American hardcourt circuit, aiming for a comeback in Montreal and Cincinnati, with her sights set on the U.S. Open in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

