Heartbreak at Wimbledon: Krejcikova's Undone Title Defense

Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon campaign ended in disappointment after reaching the third round, where previous injuries reemerged to spoil her title defense dreams. The Czech player's determination was evident, yet her body betrayed her, concluding a challenging season plagued by a persistent back problem.

The 29-year-old was ousted by American 10th seed Emma Navarro, despite initially holding a lead. Krejcikova's performance dwindled, culminating in a 2-6 6-3 6-4 loss. As she received medical attention during the final set, the frustrations of an ailing campaign became palpable.

Reflecting on her performance, Krejcikova said she relished her play despite on-court setbacks. The transition now focuses on the North American hardcourt circuit, aiming for a comeback in Montreal and Cincinnati, with her sights set on the U.S. Open in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)