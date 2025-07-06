Left Menu

England Crush Pumas in La Plata Showdown Led by Ford

England winger Tom Roebuck shone in their 35-12 victory over Argentina, with veteran George Ford's outstanding performance at flyhalf proving crucial. Despite a depleted squad due to British & Irish Lions duties, England's defensive resilience and tactical play sealed their win in the first test in La Plata.

In a thrilling encounter in La Plata, England's Tom Roebuck showcased his prowess, scoring two tries to lead his team to a 35-12 victory over Argentina in the first test. George Ford was instrumental, guiding the team's attack and sealing the win with key kicks. Ford, celebrating his 100th cap, delivered a masterclass, reinforcing his role as a pivotal figure in England's rugby lineup.

This victory comes despite England fielding a depleted squad due to the absence of 14 internationals away on British & Irish Lions duty. England started as underdogs against the Pumas, who recently bested the Lions in Dublin, yet Ford's tactical acumen marked a significant influence in England's performance.

England's defense held strong in the first half, successfully denying Argentina several scoring opportunities. The second half witnessed England's offensive surge, with three tries scored in quick succession, while Ford's strategic leadership further emphasized his case for inclusion in the Lions' team. The series continues next Saturday in San Juan.

