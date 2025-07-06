Emotions Run High: England Stumbles in Euro 2025 Opener

In a disappointing start to the Women's Euro 2025, England's national football team fell 2-1 to France, with captain Leah Williamson attributing the loss to emotional factors that affected their performance. France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scored in the first half, leaving England struggling to regain control.

Keira Walsh scored for England in the 87th minute, but the late rally wasn't enough for the defending champions. Leah Williamson criticized the team for 'emotional defending,' and manager Sarina Wiegman expressed frustration over missed opportunities, marking her first European Championship loss.

The match had its controversies, including a disallowed goal for England due to an offside call and a disputed foul leading to France's second goal. England now faces a critical match against the Netherlands, a 3-0 winner over Wales, as they aim to stay competitive in Group D.

(With inputs from agencies.)