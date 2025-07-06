Left Menu

Emotions Run High: England Stumbles in Euro 2025 Opener

England captain Leah Williamson cited emotional distractions for the team's 2-1 defeat to France in the Women's Euro 2025 opener. Despite a late goal by Keira Walsh, England could not recover from early French strikes. The match marked manager Sarina Wiegman's first European Championship loss.

Updated: 06-07-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:40 IST
In a disappointing start to the Women's Euro 2025, England's national football team fell 2-1 to France, with captain Leah Williamson attributing the loss to emotional factors that affected their performance. France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scored in the first half, leaving England struggling to regain control.

Keira Walsh scored for England in the 87th minute, but the late rally wasn't enough for the defending champions. Leah Williamson criticized the team for 'emotional defending,' and manager Sarina Wiegman expressed frustration over missed opportunities, marking her first European Championship loss.

The match had its controversies, including a disallowed goal for England due to an offside call and a disputed foul leading to France's second goal. England now faces a critical match against the Netherlands, a 3-0 winner over Wales, as they aim to stay competitive in Group D.

