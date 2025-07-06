Mbappé's Bicycle Kick Seals Dramatic Win for Real Madrid

Real Madrid triumphed over Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a dramatic Club World Cup quarterfinal, with Kylian Mbappé's astonishing bicycle kick marking the decisive moment in the second-half stoppage time.

Gonzalo García and Fran García had put Madrid ahead with early goals, but Maximilian Beier's late strike brought Dortmund within reach. Mbappé, coming off the bench, restored a two-goal advantage before Serhou Guirassy's penalty rekindled Dortmund's hopes. However, Thibaut Courtois ensured Madrid's victory with a fingertip save in the dying seconds.

This win propels Madrid into a semifinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain after Chelsea faces Fluminense. The match drew a huge crowd in the sun-drenched MetLife Stadium, with a poignant moment of silence observed for Liverpool's Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who tragically passed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)