Left Menu

Tara Djokovic Steals the Show at Wimbledon with Victory Dance

Novak Djokovic's daughter's dance at Wimbledon attracted attention. Seven-year-old Tara Djokovic delighted the crowd with her moves after her father's 100th singles win. The dance, part of a family tradition, is performed to 'Pump It Up,' bringing joy to both her father and the audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:37 IST
Tara Djokovic Steals the Show at Wimbledon with Victory Dance
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic's triumphant performance at Wimbledon was upstaged not by a player, but by his 7-year-old daughter, Tara. Her victory dance captivated the spectators on Centre Court.

After Djokovic claimed his notable 100th singles win, attention swiftly turned to his daughter. During a post-match interview, the tennis star explained the origin of his recent dance moves, attributing them to a celebratory tradition with his children, particularly spotlighting Tara's infectious enthusiasm.

As she demonstrated the steps from the stands, laughter and applause erupted. It's clear that in this family, dancing to the beat of 'Pump It Up' is not just a ritual but a moment of shared joy, promising more lively celebrations at Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025