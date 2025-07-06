Tara Djokovic Steals the Show at Wimbledon with Victory Dance

Novak Djokovic's triumphant performance at Wimbledon was upstaged not by a player, but by his 7-year-old daughter, Tara. Her victory dance captivated the spectators on Centre Court.

After Djokovic claimed his notable 100th singles win, attention swiftly turned to his daughter. During a post-match interview, the tennis star explained the origin of his recent dance moves, attributing them to a celebratory tradition with his children, particularly spotlighting Tara's infectious enthusiasm.

As she demonstrated the steps from the stands, laughter and applause erupted. It's clear that in this family, dancing to the beat of 'Pump It Up' is not just a ritual but a moment of shared joy, promising more lively celebrations at Wimbledon.

