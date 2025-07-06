Faith Kipyegon's Record-Breaking 1,500 Meters at Prefontaine Classic

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon has once again etched her name in the annals of track history by setting a new world record in the 1,500 meters at the Prefontaine Classic. Crossing the finish line in an astonishing 3 minutes, 48.68 seconds, Kipyegon broke her prior record of 3:49.04, which she set just last July.

Running solo on the track at Hayward Field, Kipyegon was propelled by the cheers of an enthusiastic crowd, ultimately draping herself in the Kenyan flag in celebration. Ethiopian competitor Diribe Welteji secured the runner-up position with a time of 3:51.44.

Despite failing to break the four-minute mile milestone, Kipyegon's 4:06.42 stands as the fastest mile run by any woman, though it remains unofficial due to the Nike-hosted event not being recognized formally.

