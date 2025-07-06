Wallabies Edge Out Fiji: Schmidt's Tactical Reflections

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt experienced both relief and frustration following Australia's narrow victory against Fiji on Sunday, ahead of their series with the British & Irish Lions.

Despite Captain Harry Wilson's last-minute try securing the win, Schmidt believes the team should have capitalized earlier, citing a dominant first-half performance prior to Fiji's resurgence. "It was a relief when Harry crossed the line," Schmidt admitted, also expressing frustration over the game's shift and concern over set-piece officiating.

Schmidt acknowledged the need for greater precision against the Lions in the upcoming series. He will announce his squad Friday and expects a clearer picture of their opposition after Andy Farrell reveals his lineup Wednesday. Though the Wallabies aren't favored, Schmidt remains hopeful for the series.

