Left Menu

Wallabies Edge Out Fiji: Schmidt's Tactical Reflections

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt expressed mixed emotions following Australia's narrow victory over Fiji. Captain Harry Wilson's late try secured the win, but Schmidt lamented missed opportunities and stressed the need for improved play ahead of their series against the British & Irish Lions. Schmidt remains cautiously optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:42 IST
Wallabies Edge Out Fiji: Schmidt's Tactical Reflections

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt experienced both relief and frustration following Australia's narrow victory against Fiji on Sunday, ahead of their series with the British & Irish Lions.

Despite Captain Harry Wilson's last-minute try securing the win, Schmidt believes the team should have capitalized earlier, citing a dominant first-half performance prior to Fiji's resurgence. "It was a relief when Harry crossed the line," Schmidt admitted, also expressing frustration over the game's shift and concern over set-piece officiating.

Schmidt acknowledged the need for greater precision against the Lions in the upcoming series. He will announce his squad Friday and expects a clearer picture of their opposition after Andy Farrell reveals his lineup Wednesday. Though the Wallabies aren't favored, Schmidt remains hopeful for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025