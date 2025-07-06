Wallabies Edge Out Fiji: Schmidt's Tactical Reflections
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt expressed mixed emotions following Australia's narrow victory over Fiji. Captain Harry Wilson's late try secured the win, but Schmidt lamented missed opportunities and stressed the need for improved play ahead of their series against the British & Irish Lions. Schmidt remains cautiously optimistic.
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt experienced both relief and frustration following Australia's narrow victory against Fiji on Sunday, ahead of their series with the British & Irish Lions.
Despite Captain Harry Wilson's last-minute try securing the win, Schmidt believes the team should have capitalized earlier, citing a dominant first-half performance prior to Fiji's resurgence. "It was a relief when Harry crossed the line," Schmidt admitted, also expressing frustration over the game's shift and concern over set-piece officiating.
Schmidt acknowledged the need for greater precision against the Lions in the upcoming series. He will announce his squad Friday and expects a clearer picture of their opposition after Andy Farrell reveals his lineup Wednesday. Though the Wallabies aren't favored, Schmidt remains hopeful for the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Frenzy: Toews' NHL Return, Alcaraz's Win, and Durant's PSG Stake
Crusaders Conquer Chiefs to Clinch 15th Super Rugby Title
Javed Hussain: The Unlikely Rugby Star Leading Hyderabad Heroes to Victory
Sports Surprises: From NHL Comebacks to Home Run Records
Canterbury Crusaders Clinch 15th Super Rugby Title in Heated Final