Francesco Farioli Takes Helm at Porto

Francesco Farioli, renowned for his spells with Ajax Amsterdam and Nice, has assumed the role of head coach at Porto, the club announced on Sunday. The appointment comes as Porto aims to improve on last season's third-place finish in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Farioli, whose tenure at Ajax ended in May following a missed opportunity to clinch the Dutch Eredivisie title, showcased his managerial prowess by securing a respectable fifth-place finish for Nice in France's Ligue 1 during the 2023-24 season.

The Italian tactician steps in following Martin Anselmi's recent departure after Porto's group-stage exit from the Club World Cup, bringing with him valuable experience from his time at Turkish clubs Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

