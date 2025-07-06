Francesco Farioli Takes Helm at Porto
Francesco Farioli, former coach of Ajax Amsterdam and Nice, has been appointed head coach of Porto on a two-year deal. He joins after leading Nice to a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1. Farioli replaces Martin Anselmi, who left after Porto's early exit from the Club World Cup.
Francesco Farioli, renowned for his spells with Ajax Amsterdam and Nice, has assumed the role of head coach at Porto, the club announced on Sunday. The appointment comes as Porto aims to improve on last season's third-place finish in Portugal's Primeira Liga.
Farioli, whose tenure at Ajax ended in May following a missed opportunity to clinch the Dutch Eredivisie title, showcased his managerial prowess by securing a respectable fifth-place finish for Nice in France's Ligue 1 during the 2023-24 season.
The Italian tactician steps in following Martin Anselmi's recent departure after Porto's group-stage exit from the Club World Cup, bringing with him valuable experience from his time at Turkish clubs Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
