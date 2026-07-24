Juergen Klopp to Lead Germany: A New Era in German Football

Juergen Klopp has been appointed as the new head coach of Germany's national football team on a four-year contract. This move follows the departure of Julian Nagelsmann and aims to revitalize the team after recent disappointing World Cup performances. Klopp will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders, and Sven Bender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:08 IST
Juergen Klopp to Lead Germany: A New Era in German Football
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Juergen Klopp has been named the head coach of Germany's national football team, taking over on a four-year contract, as declared by the German Football Association (DFB) on Friday.

This decision comes in the wake of former head coach Julian Nagelsmann's exit, as the team seeks to rebuild after another lackluster tournament showing. "The national team unites us Germans more than almost anything else, which is what makes this role so significant for me," explained Klopp, transitioning from Red Bull's global soccer leadership role.

Assisting Klopp will be Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders, and former Germany international Sven Bender. Additionally, former Germany defender Per Mertesacker has been appointed managing director for sport, succeeding Andreas Rettig, with a contract extending to the 2030 World Cup.

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