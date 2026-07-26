Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Pride Celebration Attacker in Berlin

Berlin police are urgently seeking a 21-year-old Islamist suspect, Abdul B, in connection with an attack at a Pride celebration. A vehicle rammed into a crowd, killing one and injuring over a dozen. The attack remains under investigation as police consider the possibility of multiple perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 13:26 IST
Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Pride Celebration Attacker in Berlin
attack
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin police are on a manhunt for a 21-year-old Islamist man known as Abdul B, suspected of Saturday night's attack during the Pride celebration.

The incident involved a vehicle ramming into a crowd near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, resulting in one fatality and leaving more than a dozen people injured. Of the 16 injured, three sustained life-threatening injuries, some with stab wounds, according to police and emergency officials.

The suspect is described as slim, approximately 1.90 meters tall, with black hair, last seen in a black hooded top and white trousers. The aftermath has prompted the cancellation of the Christopher Street Day festivities. Law enforcement continues to investigate possible accomplices as they search for the suspect.

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