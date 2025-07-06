Left Menu

Arsenal Signs Martin Zubimendi: A Strategic Midfield Boost

Arsenal has signed Martin Zubimendi, a defensive midfielder from Real Sociedad, to bolster their squad. Zubimendi's transfer comes after key midfield departures and aims to strengthen Arsenal's title ambitions. The player is renowned for his playmaking and defensive skills, enhancing Arsenal's prospects in the upcoming Premier League season.

Updated: 06-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:47 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen their squad, Arsenal has signed Martin Zubimendi, a defensive midfielder from Real Sociedad. The signing appears timely, addressing the gap left by recent midfield departures.

Though the financial terms were not disclosed, it is reported that Zubimendi's release clause was set at 60 million euros. The player, known for his mobility and defensive skills, is expected to add depth and versatility to Arsenal's midfield, supporting the club in their forthcoming title challenge.

Zubimendi brings an added advantage from his international experience, having been part of Spain's Euro 2024-winning side. His inclusion in the squad promises to be a strategic asset for Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, who looks to break the runners-up streak in the upcoming Premier League season.

