Left Menu

Pakistan Snubbed from Inaugural World Clubs T20 Championship

Pakistan may be excluded from the anticipated World Clubs T20 Championship launching next year. Despite an invitation, the Pakistan Super League's winning team is unlikely to participate, as the Pakistan Cricket Board failed to attend a crucial meeting, potentially affecting their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:04 IST
Pakistan Snubbed from Inaugural World Clubs T20 Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan faces potential exclusion from the upcoming World Clubs T20 Championship, expected to debut next year. The event, fast-tracked with backing from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and chairman Jay Shah, reportedly won't include the Pakistan Super League's winning team due to the Pakistani board's absence from essential planning meetings.

A source disclosed that while most major T20 franchise-based league CEOs attended a recent meeting in London organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Pakistan Cricket Board's representative was notably missing. The gathering addressed important championship details such as its format, scheduling, and strategic intentions.

The inaugural championship, although supported by the Indian board, will initially exclude IPL teams. This move aims to counter the proposed Saudi Cricket League, which faces resistance despite planned substantial investments. The absent Pakistani participation in these discussions might jeopardize their role in this global cricket landscape shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025