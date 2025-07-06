Pakistan Snubbed from Inaugural World Clubs T20 Championship

Pakistan faces potential exclusion from the upcoming World Clubs T20 Championship, expected to debut next year. The event, fast-tracked with backing from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and chairman Jay Shah, reportedly won't include the Pakistan Super League's winning team due to the Pakistani board's absence from essential planning meetings.

A source disclosed that while most major T20 franchise-based league CEOs attended a recent meeting in London organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Pakistan Cricket Board's representative was notably missing. The gathering addressed important championship details such as its format, scheduling, and strategic intentions.

The inaugural championship, although supported by the Indian board, will initially exclude IPL teams. This move aims to counter the proposed Saudi Cricket League, which faces resistance despite planned substantial investments. The absent Pakistani participation in these discussions might jeopardize their role in this global cricket landscape shift.

