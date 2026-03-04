Finn Allen's Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final
Finn Allen's electrifying unbeaten 100 off 33 balls guided New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final as they crushed South Africa by nine wickets. Allen's innings included 10 fours and eight sixes, with Tim Seifert contributing 58. South Africa managed 169 for 8, thanks to Marco Jansen's 55 not out.
- Country:
- India
Opener Finn Allen delivered a sensational performance, scoring an unbeaten century from just 33 balls, steering New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final with a resounding victory over South Africa. New Zealand secured their win by nine wickets in a dominant display.
Allen's innings was decorated with 10 fours and eight sixes, while his partner Tim Seifert added a solid 58 runs. Together, they chased down South Africa's target of 170 runs with a comfortable 43 balls remaining. Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's only successful bowler, claiming one wicket for 28 runs.
Earlier, South Africa's Marco Jansen played a valiant 55 not out in a rearguard action after being put to bat first. Despite being reduced to 77 for 5, Jansen's effort, which included two fours and five sixes, helped South Africa post a competitive 169 for 8. Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, and Matt Henry each took two wickets for New Zealand.
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Stellar Cricket Performance: A Noteworthy Victory
Marco Jansen's Heroics Propel South Africa in T20 Clash
In cricket, TN whistles for CSK, in upcoming polls TVK's whistle will win, says party chief Vijay in Thanjavur.
Cracking Down on International Cricket Betting Racket with Ties to Dubai and Bangkok
Indian Women's Cricket Team Nominated for 2026 Laureus World Team Award