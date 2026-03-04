Left Menu

Finn Allen's Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's electrifying unbeaten 100 off 33 balls guided New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final as they crushed South Africa by nine wickets. Allen's innings included 10 fours and eight sixes, with Tim Seifert contributing 58. South Africa managed 169 for 8, thanks to Marco Jansen's 55 not out.

Opener Finn Allen delivered a sensational performance, scoring an unbeaten century from just 33 balls, steering New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final with a resounding victory over South Africa. New Zealand secured their win by nine wickets in a dominant display.

Allen's innings was decorated with 10 fours and eight sixes, while his partner Tim Seifert added a solid 58 runs. Together, they chased down South Africa's target of 170 runs with a comfortable 43 balls remaining. Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's only successful bowler, claiming one wicket for 28 runs.

Earlier, South Africa's Marco Jansen played a valiant 55 not out in a rearguard action after being put to bat first. Despite being reduced to 77 for 5, Jansen's effort, which included two fours and five sixes, helped South Africa post a competitive 169 for 8. Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, and Matt Henry each took two wickets for New Zealand.

