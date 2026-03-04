Finn Allen's Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Opener Finn Allen delivered a sensational performance, scoring an unbeaten century from just 33 balls, steering New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final with a resounding victory over South Africa. New Zealand secured their win by nine wickets in a dominant display.

Allen's innings was decorated with 10 fours and eight sixes, while his partner Tim Seifert added a solid 58 runs. Together, they chased down South Africa's target of 170 runs with a comfortable 43 balls remaining. Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's only successful bowler, claiming one wicket for 28 runs.

Earlier, South Africa's Marco Jansen played a valiant 55 not out in a rearguard action after being put to bat first. Despite being reduced to 77 for 5, Jansen's effort, which included two fours and five sixes, helped South Africa post a competitive 169 for 8. Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, and Matt Henry each took two wickets for New Zealand.