Wales Women's Team Scores with Unconventional Tradition

Wales women's team made their Euro 2025 debut unforgettable with an unconventional team photo, echoing a tradition established by Gareth Bale and the men's team in 2016. Despite a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands, the women's team captivated fans with their playful and disorganized snapshot.

In contrast to standard team photos, the Welsh women's lineup had Lily Woodham holding the team flag on the side and Rhiannon Roberts crouched in the back. Josie Green and Hannah Cain stood arm-in-arm, but the rest exhibited humorous grins and random formation, much to the delight of onlookers.

A Wales team spokesman explained the accidental tradition, noting that their spontaneous and quirky photos have become part superstition, part joke since the men's team went viral in 2016. Fans continue to embrace the oddball charm as Wales brace for challenging matches ahead.

