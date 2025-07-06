Left Menu

Blue Tigresses Roar: Historic AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification

The Indian women's football team, known as the Blue Tigresses, has qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 through the qualifiers, marking their first entry by merit. The accomplishment is celebrated with a USD 50,000 reward from the All India Football Federation, signifying a breakthrough in Indian women's football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:49 IST
Blue Tigresses Roar: Historic AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation has announced a USD 50,000 reward for India's senior women's football team following their historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. This milestone marks the first time the Blue Tigresses have secured a spot in the tournament through the qualification process.

After delivering an impeccable performance, winning all four qualifying matches, the Indian team is set to compete at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia. Their qualification marks a significant moment since their last non-qualifier entry in 2003 and also addresses their withdrawal in 2022 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

India's notable victories included a 13-0 win over Mongolia, 4-0 against Timor-Leste, and a 5-0 triumph over Iraq. A crucial 2-1 win against higher-ranked Thailand secured their place in the tournament. These achievements were a result of extensive planning, including a 53-day training camp in Bengaluru, featuring local practice matches and international friendlies against Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025