Blue Tigresses Roar: Historic AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification

The All India Football Federation has announced a USD 50,000 reward for India's senior women's football team following their historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. This milestone marks the first time the Blue Tigresses have secured a spot in the tournament through the qualification process.

After delivering an impeccable performance, winning all four qualifying matches, the Indian team is set to compete at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia. Their qualification marks a significant moment since their last non-qualifier entry in 2003 and also addresses their withdrawal in 2022 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

India's notable victories included a 13-0 win over Mongolia, 4-0 against Timor-Leste, and a 5-0 triumph over Iraq. A crucial 2-1 win against higher-ranked Thailand secured their place in the tournament. These achievements were a result of extensive planning, including a 53-day training camp in Bengaluru, featuring local practice matches and international friendlies against Uzbekistan.

