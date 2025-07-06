Lando Norris Triumphs at Rain-Soaked British Grand Prix

Lando Norris emerged victorious at the British Grand Prix, claiming his first win on home soil amid a rain-soaked and chaotic race day at Silverstone. His McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, finished second and could not hide his discontent after a penalty dashed his hopes of victory.

Piastri was penalized for braking abruptly behind the safety car while leading, prompting McLaren to consider an appeal. Despite Piastri's suggestion over the radio to swap positions with Norris, the team decided they should continue racing competitively, allowing Norris to finish 6.8 seconds ahead.

Adding to the race's drama, Nico Hulkenberg broke his streak of the most Formula One starts without a podium, securing third place in his 239th race. The German driver was visibly emotional, celebrating a hard-fought achievement with his team. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed the top five.