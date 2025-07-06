Sabalenka Dominates Mertens to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her dominance over Elise Mertens once again, clinching a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6(4) victory on Sunday at Wimbledon. The top-seeded Belarusian advanced to the quarter-finals in her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title on grass.

Having beaten Mertens ten times in their twelve past encounters, Sabalenka initially appeared set to breeze through the match as usual. However, the contest took a dramatic turn when Sabalenka, a three-time major winner, saw her early 4-1 lead evaporate. She quickly regained composure to claim the first set with a stunning backhand crosscourt winner.

The second set unfolded with Mertens mounting a brief challenge by breaking her former doubles partner's serve. Yet, it was Sabalenka who prevailed in a see-saw tiebreak, showcasing her resilience and skill. Her decisive forehand volley secured her a place in the last eight, where she will face Laura Siegemund.

