Lando Norris Triumphs at Home in Dramatic British Grand Prix

Lando Norris thrilled fans by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, marking his first home victory despite a tumultuous race filled with penalties and team orders.

Controversy struck when McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who finished second, was penalized, diminishing his championship lead. Piastri expressed dissatisfaction during his post-race interview.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg celebrated his maiden podium after 239 starts, while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen completed the top five finishers in a challenging race marked by weather and technical hurdles.

