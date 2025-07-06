Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs at Home in Dramatic British Grand Prix

Lando Norris claimed victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finishing second amid controversy and a 10-second penalty. Despite Piastri's attempts to swap positions, Norris celebrated a significant home win, while Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium finish in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:08 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris thrilled fans by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, marking his first home victory despite a tumultuous race filled with penalties and team orders.

Controversy struck when McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who finished second, was penalized, diminishing his championship lead. Piastri expressed dissatisfaction during his post-race interview.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg celebrated his maiden podium after 239 starts, while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen completed the top five finishers in a challenging race marked by weather and technical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

