Shubman Gill Praises Indian Bowlers in Historic Test Victory

In a remarkable display of cricket prowess, India's skipper Shubman Gill hailed the efforts of fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj for their pivotal roles in India's stunning win against England in the second Test match, leveling the five-match series at 1-1.

Despite missing ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Akash and Siraj together claimed 17 wickets, easing Gill's captaincy. Akash delivered a commendable 10-wicket haul, including a maiden five-for, while Siraj supported with seven wickets. The team's success was further bolstered by Gill's twin centuries, setting a formidable 608-run target for England.

England's captain Ben Stokes acknowledged the missed chances that allowed India to dominate, despite valiant efforts from young talents Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. As India's skillful execution and tactics prevailed, it highlighted their preeminence in world cricket, with anticipation mounting for Bumrah's return in the third Test at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)